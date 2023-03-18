Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 90,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,941,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

