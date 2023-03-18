Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 90,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
