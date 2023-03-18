Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $711.75.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

