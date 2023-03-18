Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen increased their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

