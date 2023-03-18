Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $13,789.80 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,789.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,580,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $2,567.65.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.56. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 686,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

