Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $13,789.80 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,789.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,580,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $2,567.65.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.56. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 686,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.