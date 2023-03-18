Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $13,789.80 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,789.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,580,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $2,567.65.
Ouster Stock Performance
Shares of OUST opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.56. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.