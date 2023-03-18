Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 3,238,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Outfront Media by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,000.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

