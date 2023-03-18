Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 3,730,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,092. The company has a market capitalization of $874.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 31.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Stories

