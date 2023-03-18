Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of OXBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 3,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,554. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
