Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 7,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,672,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

