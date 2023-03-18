PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Down 1.2 %

PCTEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PCTEL by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

