Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 34.2 %
Shares of PEAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 864,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,357. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,460 shares of company stock worth $84,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
