Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 34.2 %

Shares of PEAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 864,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,357. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,460 shares of company stock worth $84,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pear Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Pear Therapeutics by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 53,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.