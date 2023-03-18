Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

