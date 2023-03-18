Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

