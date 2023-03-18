PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 369,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $497.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

