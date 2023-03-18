PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
PFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 369,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $497.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.
