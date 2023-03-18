Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PAG traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.09. 689,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,668. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

