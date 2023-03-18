Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal Sells 875 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.00. 399,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,047. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $274.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

