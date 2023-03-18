Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,015 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $6,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,453 shares of company stock worth $3,836,464 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

