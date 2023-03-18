Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

