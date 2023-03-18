Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Associated Banc worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

