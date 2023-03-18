Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of GMS worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.