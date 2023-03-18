Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,347 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 43.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,234,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 67.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

