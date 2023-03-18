Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,940 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Frontier Group worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

ULCC stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,013 shares of company stock worth $654,087. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

