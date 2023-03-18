Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $5,547,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.