Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $637.95 million, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

