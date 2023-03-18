Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

