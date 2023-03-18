Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of United Community Banks worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.