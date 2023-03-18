PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

NYSE:PKI traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,337. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

