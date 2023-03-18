Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

See Also

