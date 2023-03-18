Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 224,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,086. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,084,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,657,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,482.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

