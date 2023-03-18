Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,377. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,147,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

