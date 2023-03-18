Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,377. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,147,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

