Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.