Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $37.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,346.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,453.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,030.38 and a 1-year high of $1,560.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

