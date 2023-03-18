Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,715. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

