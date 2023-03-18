PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE PHX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

