Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,423. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.