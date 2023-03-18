Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $193.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $232.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

PXD traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.05. 5,468,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

