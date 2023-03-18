Platform Technology Partners Acquires 152 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

