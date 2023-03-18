Platform Technology Partners Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.05. 9,858,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,440. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

