Platform Technology Partners Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average is $207.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

