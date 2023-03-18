Platform Technology Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. 11,385,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

