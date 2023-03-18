Platform Technology Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 858,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,778. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

