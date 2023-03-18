Platform Technology Partners Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GLD traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.77. 24,156,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,172. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.