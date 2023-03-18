Platform Technology Partners Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $37.76. 47,403,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,485,738. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

