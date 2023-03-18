Platform Technology Partners Invests $282,000 in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Platform Technology Partners owned 2.13% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.71. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

