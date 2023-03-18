Platform Technology Partners Sells 3,492 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.37% of Telesat worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Telesat by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 270,583 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 22.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 677.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 284.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 99,434 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 47.3% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the period.

Telesat Trading Down 8.0 %

TSAT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

