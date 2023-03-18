Platform Technology Partners Sells 3,728 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

