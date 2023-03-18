Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) versus Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Financial Comparison

Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pono Capital and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Joby Aviation 1 3 2 0 2.17

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Pono Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$258.04 million ($0.45) -8.64

This table compares Pono Capital and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -28.07% -25.30%

About Pono Capital

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.