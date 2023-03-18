Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 122,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Potbelly by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

