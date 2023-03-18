Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Potbelly Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 122,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
