Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ POWL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,093. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Articles

