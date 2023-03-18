Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ POWL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,093. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
