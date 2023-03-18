Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 806,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,769. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

