Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Lowered to C$104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $66.84 during midday trading on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

